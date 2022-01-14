Winter storm cancels Lexington events

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The anticipated storm has cancelled a full weekend of events in Lexington.

While the Sons of Confederate Veterans plan their usual graveside ceremonies at Oak Grove cemetery, a number of other events have been cancelled.

The CARE Rockbridge Martin Luther King event for Monday won’t be happening, and the planned speech at Lexington’s First Baptist Church by Reverend Boykin Sanders and the library’s discussion of the graphic novel on the Harlem Hellfighters have both been postponed until April.

”The snow took precedence, and we don’t anybody to get hurt,” Pastor McKinley Williams of the First Baptist Church said. “We’ve rescheduled him for April 3rd, Sunday, April 3rd at 4 o’clock, which is the eve of Dr. King’s assassination. And so we’re going to have a celebration of Dr. King’s life on Sunday, April 3rd.”

The library’s book event is also being moved to that April weekend.

Sanders is the former Pastor at the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.

