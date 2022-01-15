Man dies in Patrick County officer-involved shooting

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Patrick County officer-involved shooting Friday evening left Barry Dean Compton, 64 of Woolwine, dead at the scene.

According to State Police, a trooper and sheriff’s deputy both responded to a 911 call for a domestic dispute in the 1700 block of Milhouse Road.

Upon entering, the man pointed a gun at the officers. The officers instructed him to put the weapon down, and he refused. The trooper then shot and hit the man.

A gun was recovered at the scene and no officers were injured.

“In accordance with Virginia State Police policy, the trooper will be placed on administrative leave until the investigation is completed. At the completion of the investigation, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Division, will provide the evidence obtained from the shooting to the Patrick County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office for adjudication.”

