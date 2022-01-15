Person shot by trooper responding to domestic case in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A domestic disturbance report led to a male subject being shot Friday night in Patrick County.

According to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 Communications Center received a call at around 7:00 p.m. from a female subject about a domestic dispute. The 911 agent could allegedly hear a male in the background threatening to kill the person who called.

A deputy sheriff and a state trooper both responded to the home in the Woolwine area shortly after. The trooper arrived first and made contact with the female inside the home. It was at this time that the male subject allegedly brought out a gun and the trooper fired his service weapon, hitting the subject.

Neither the deputy nor trooper were injured.

The case is being handled by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Check back with WDBJ7 for further updates.

