Plow tracker and more VDOT resources as winter weather approaches

“When snow reaches two inches or more, snowplows can be tracked at http://vdotplows.org.”
(WVVA News)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - As people are being asked to avoid the roads Sunday and Monday, the work for the Virginia Department of Transportation will be in full force.

Multiple resources, including the ability to track snowplows, are offered by VDOT:

“· Significant snow/ice accumulation is expected, so travel conditions will deteriorate starting Sunday and continuing into Monday.

· Snowplow operators will first work on interstates and primary roads, so secondary roads and neighborhood streets will become covered in deep snow before crews will plow them.

· To not slow down or hinder snow removal operations, residents are asked not to park vehicles in streets or cul-de-sacs or abandon them in roadways.

· Road conditions are available at www.511Virginia.org. VDOT’s Customer Service Center can be reached by calling 1-800-367-7623 or at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Report emergencies to 911.

· When snow reaches two inches or more, snowplows can be tracked at http://vdotplows.org.

VDOT is asking people to avoid nonessential travel. For those who must drive, be prepared with essential items.

· Keep at least a half tank of gas in the vehicle

· Keep a blanket in the vehicle

· Keep winter clothing in the vehicle: winter coat, heavy shoes or boots, gloves and a hat

· A snow shovel and a bag of sand or cat litter

· Jumper cables, a flashlight and batteries, ice scraper, phone charger and a map (in case your phone battery goes dead)

· Non-perishable snacks and water”

Stay current on all of your winter weather forecasts with the WDBJ7 Weather App.

