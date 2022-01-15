Preparations ramp up ahead of weekend winter storm

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many crews across Southwest began the preparation process on Friday for what’s to come this weekend. Those operations will continue not only into Saturday, but for however long they’re needed during the winter storm.

“This is definitely going to be a significant prolonged winter weather event. We are starting to gear up by also bringing in some additional resources from other parts of the state, bringing on some additional contractors, so we are definitely gearing up for this event,” said Jason Bond, Spokesman for VDOT.

Robert Spangler, is the Owner of AquaTurf. Spangler has been involved in snow-removal in the Roanoke Valley for almost two decades. As a contractor, Spangler and his crew are preparing for wherever they’ll be needed.

“It first starts with the meteorologists giving us the information we need to get prepared. Servicing trucks, making sure everything is safe for the employees, we’ve had two truckloads of chemical come this week for our pre-treatment, we’re gonna do that Saturday, come back out Sunday and just monitor it.”

With how severe the storm is expected to be, VDOT will be focusing the majority of its resources on the interstate and primary roads. Which is why it is encouraging all residents to stay home.

“We are really advising folks, if they don’t have to drive, please avoid travel,” said Bond.

Safety continues to be a priority for all crews operating during the winter storm.

“The most important thing in the whole equation is safety. That’s what we really want to focus on,” said Spangler.

It’s also important to remember that this winter storm will impact travel not just this weekend, but in the days following as well.

For more information on how the roads are looking, you can head to VDOT’s 511 site here or download the 511 app.

