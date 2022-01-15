Advertisement

Roanoke Advance Auto Parts provides winter weather tips for vehicles

Advance Auto Parts employees install a new battery in a residents car on Saturday afternoon.
Advance Auto Parts employees install a new battery in a residents car on Saturday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Williamson Road Advance Auto Parts provided some winter weather tips for residents, not just for the upcoming winter storm, but during winter in general.

Those tips start with the importance of keeping an eye on your car battery. The cold weather can drain that battery’s life.

Other tips include: making sure your lights work, so you are visible to other drivers during severe weather, while also constantly checking your tire pressure.

The most important tip the auto shop can offer drivers though, involves safety.

“The most important tip is: if you don’t have to be out, don’t be out. Stay home, stay off the roads. However, if you do have to go out just drive safe, take caution, just keep your eyes on the road at all times,” said Dolly Lester, General Manager of Advance Auto Parts on Williamson Road.

The shop also reminds residents not to use your wipers if there is ice on your windshield, it will most likely lead to them being damaged and having to be replaced.

For more information on winter weather tips and the Advance Auto Parts, you can find its website here.

