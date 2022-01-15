Roanoke City and businesses make final preparations ahead of winter storm

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 spoke with the City of Roanoke’s Leaders on Thursday about its severe weather plan. These preparations begin months before the Star City sees a winter storm.

The City wants to remind residents that as the storm rolls in, plows will begin their focus on primary roads like Williamson and Hershberger. Once those are clear, crews will make their way to residential neighborhoods.

The City feels the crews it has available, which includes almost 100 drivers, will be more than enough to cover what’s to come.

“That includes not only snowplows, the typical spreader plow combination dump truck, but also four-wheel drives. We’ve got some ATV’s that work on sidewalks, we’ve got UTV’s. You name it, we have it and if it gets really bad, we’ve got motor graders, we’ll get it done whatever it takes to make it happen,” said Transportation Division Manager, Dwayne D’Ardenne.

A few reminders for residents from the City include making an effort to not park on the road and also making sure you are shoveling the fallen snow to the right of your driveway. These efforts will be beneficial to crews during snow removal.

Downtown businesses were also are prepping for the impending winter storm.

For some, they aren’t open on Sunday, which relieves some of that stress. For others, they are waiting to see what comes and will make the decision to open depending on conditions.

Many are planning to salt the sidewalk and have shovels on hand. One business owner plans on opening his doors if the conditions are safe.

“I hope it’s not gonna be too bad, and I hope everyone is safe and prepared and get ready for tomorrow, and if it’s not too bad I will be preparing to open for the public,” said Joe Migdadi, Owner of Cello Coffee House and Café.

Business owners want the public to know that the storm might also affect hours and operations into Monday and Tuesday as well.

