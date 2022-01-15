Advertisement

Roanoke Valley SPCA hosting “Snow Day Special” on cat adoptions

A cat at the Roanoke Valley SPCA on Thursday.
A cat at the Roanoke Valley SPCA on Thursday.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley SPCA is hoping to get its cats out to some loving homes ahead of this weekends winter storm.

The organization is hosting a “Snow Day Special.” Giving residents the chance to donate a 16-pound bag of dog or cat food, to receive half off the adoption fee for a cat.

With staff prepping to stay at the shelter throughout the storm, the RVSPCA is also hoping the event can make operations easier, while also finding loving homes for their cats.

”We are trying to get some of these cats out of the building and into homes prior to that snow. So just in case we do get snowed in for a few a days, and we might be working with very minimal staff, we want them to have to do as little as possible,” said Julie Rickmond, Marketing and Communications Director for the RVSPCA.

RVSPCA will be open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday for adoptions and for more information, you can find its website here.

