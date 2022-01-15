Three dogs die in Woodlawn house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Galax Fire Department says a house in Woodlawn is a total loss after a fire that killed three dogs.

Galax Fire crews, along with Hillsville Fire, were called to 51 Drew Ridge Road at 6:59 p.m. Friday night. The first units on scene found a fully involved single story home. They say the occupants were outside and not hurt.

Galax Fire Department says firefighters searched the basement for three dogs. All three were found and removed from the home, but they say the dogs did not survive the smoke.

The Red Cross is helping the family.

