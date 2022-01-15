Two dead after shooting at El Parral in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are dead and at least one person is hurt after a shooting at the El Parral restaurant in Henry County.

According to an interview with BTW21, Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry says so far it’s believed to have started with an argument around 11 Friday night. Sheriff Perry says surveillance video shows one man has a gun in his hand, and another man retrieved a gun from a vehicle before a shootout.

In the interview, Sheriff Perry says they have identified at least one person involved in the incident. The sheriff asks the community to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463) if they saw anything or have information that could help the investigation.

