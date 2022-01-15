Advertisement

WATCH: Dramatic crash on Colorado highway caught on dashcam video

By Tony Keith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A driver in Colorado captured video of a dramatic crash on a highway near Colorado Springs. Miraculously, the driver of the crashed vehicle survived.

KKTV viewer Jason shared the dashcam video with the local station. The Colorado State Patrol said the driver was traveling northbound on I-25 near Exit 128 when they smashed into barrels filled with water that were sitting in front of concrete barriers.

Trooper Josh Lewis told KKTV the barrels are designed to lessen the impact of a crash. Those barrel’s may have been what saved this driver’s life that night.

Jason said he pulled over right after the crash and turned on his overhead emergency lights to immediately provide aid to the driver. Luckily, the driver didn’t suffer any serious injuries and was able to walk away from the crash site.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow and some ice likely this weekend.
First Call Snow Forecast: Major impacts from weekend storm
Updated snow and sleet forecast for Sunday. Look for updates over the weekend.
Biggest winter storm since 2018; significant snow, sleet expected
Man dies after Roanoke County hit-and-run; suspect arrested
One resident and a dog were killed in a mobile home fire in Roanoke County,,, 1.13.22
Resident and dog killed in Roanoke County house fire
Police lights
Father and son found shot to death inside Alleghany County home

Latest News

FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.
FedEx asks FAA permission to add anti-missile system to cargo planes
This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile...
North Korea says it test-launched missiles from train
The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel disclosed Thursday that her office had been evaluating...
Michigan AG asks feds to investigate fake GOP electors