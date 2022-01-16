Flights canceled in Roanoke, Lynchburg; Danville airport closed

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Most flights scheduled for departure from and arrival at Roanoke -Blacksburg Regional Airport are canceled for Sunday because of weather.

Click here for flight statuses.

Flights are also canceled at Lynchburg Regional Airport.

Danville Regional Airport is closed Sunday. Because of the snow, airport officials report, it has been determined the airfield pavement braking action is insufficient to support safe operations.

Snow/ice removal operations will begin and continue as accumulation requires.

The airport will remain closed until further notice.

