Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia’s 74th Governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Glenn Youngkin is Virginia’s 74th Governor.

He was sworn in Saturday on the steps of the State Capitol, promising a new and better day for the Commonwealth.

And he got to work immediately, signing a number of executive orders.

Several thousand people streamed into Capitol Square under tight security.

Glynn Loope lives in Botetourt County.

“It’s out of a sense of tradition. I haven’t missed one Democrat or one Republican since 1981,” Loope told WDBJ7. “And that makes it a special day.”

The crowd included some from western Virginia who were there to support Glenn Youngkin and witness a Virginia inauguration in person.

“I think it’s an exciting day. It’s a beautiful day,” said Roanoke’s Stephen Lemon. “It’s a chance for change in government that hopefully is going to be productive.”

Roanoker Peg Mcguire brought her family.

“We had the opportunity to get some tickets and so we did. And I wanted my children who are 11 and 15 to witness this,” McGuire said.

Botetourt Delegate Chris Head performed the National Anthem with Senator John Cosgrove.

And Youngkin improvised when a flyover by the Air National Guard interrupted the first few lines of his address.

“And we celebrate the sound of freedom,” he said to cheers from the audience.

The crowd also roared its approval when Youngkin mentioned other familiar themes, including tax relief, support for law enforcement and his opposition to mask mandates.

“Fellow Virginians, our common path forward protects both lives and livelihoods across this great Commonwealth,” he said.

The rest of the Republican ticket also took office Saturday, as Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares were sworn in as well.

Western Virginia was well-represented in the inaugural parade, with cadets from Virginia Military Institute and Virginia Tech, cars from the Martinsville Speedway and Virginia International Raceway and a fiddle tune from the Clinch Mountain Boys.

Governor Youngkin immediately signed 11 executive orders, including one banning critical race theory in the public schools., and another rescinding vaccine mandates for state workers.

The Governor will celebrate with supporters and hold an open house at the Executive Mansion over the weekend, but he also faces his first test, as a major winter storm bears down on the state.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.