House fire in Galax leaves family displaced early Sunday morning

The family and pets were all in the yard and safe.
Courtesy: Galax Fire Department
Courtesy: Galax Fire Department(Galax Fire Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - A family was left with just “the pajamas they were wearing” after their home at 2343 Beach Grove Lane burst into flames early Sunday morning, according to the Galax Fire Department.

Crews found the single-family home with fire throughout.

The family and pets were all in the yard and safe.

Fire crews pulled two lines and put out the two cars next to the house, then moved to the home. The fire stayed defensive until the main body was knocked and the chimney pushed over with streams and allowed for a safe entry.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation but not taken to the hospital.

American Electric Power aided by killing a downed line that was hindering the efforts to put out the fire.

After two hours, the units were cleared.

