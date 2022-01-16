Advertisement

Local state of emergency declared in Covington due to winter weather

The Virginia state of emergency already declared has deployed National Guard troops to VDEM’s Region 6 which includes the surrounding locations.
(City of Covington)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Covington enacted a local state of emergency Sunday to help with their winter weather response.

Cost reimbursements will also be directed towards the city from storm impacts that may occur.

Check back for updates.

