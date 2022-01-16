Lynchburg prepares for winter weather, all departing flights canceled

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Lynchburg is taking multiple measures to help their residents and community stay safe.

“City of Lynchburg crews continue to closely monitor the impending winter storm. The City of Lynchburg is under a Winter Storm Warning from 7 a.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday, with 2 to 4 inches of snow and ice accumulations of up to 0.2 of an inch possible. Members of the Public Works Department have pretreated city roadways and are prepared to remove any snow and ice that accumulates, but with the amount of precipitation anticipated, residents are asked to refrain from driving unless absolutely necessary. This keeps roadways free of traffic and safer for all residents, crews, and emergency vehicles. All residents are encouraged to stay home and stay safe.

With frigid temperatures expected overnight Sunday into Monday morning, residents should be aware that the Salvation Army, located at 2215 Park Avenue, will have a warming station open to the public all day until further notice. The Salvation Army is not requiring screening for those using the warming shelter.

The Greater Lynchburg Transit Company has suspended service Sunday, January 16, 2022. Service will resume at 11:45 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022.”

All commercial departing flights out of Lynchburg Regional Airport are no longer scheduled. Commercial flights will continue at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

The city says the conditions of city roads and other services will be updated through official news releases, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

