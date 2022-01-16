Advertisement

Man arrested for injuring another in Campbell County

Michael Stout mugshot
Michael Stout mugshot(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 16, 2022
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rustburg man has been charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding for an incident early Sunday.

Michael Stout, 40, is being held with no bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies were called about 8:30 a.m. Sunday for a domestic disturbance on Wards Road. They found a man who was then taken to a hospital for treatment of what they are calling an “unspecified” injury.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed later.

