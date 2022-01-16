Advertisement

Newborn baby found dead outside Chicago fire station

Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby...
Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby with workers at a designated safe place with no questions asked.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - The body of a newborn boy was found in a duffel bag outside of a Chicago fire station.

Authorities say firefighters found the deceased baby early Saturday morning.

It’s unclear how long the baby had been there or if the infant had frozen to death.

Safe haven advocates say they are devastated.

Illinois’s safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the child with workers at a designated safe place with no questions asked.

Those safe places include hospitals, emergency care facilities, police stations and staffed fire stations.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning goes into effect tonight.
Snow and ice to bring slick conditions, possible power outages Sunday
Tracking Winter Weather
JANUARY SNOWSTORM: Snow, ice hit Virginia
WBDJ7 Photo
Gov. Youngkin gets to business, signs 11 Day One Executive Actions
Totals have been reduced slightly as more sleet/ice is expected to enter Sunday, eating away at...
Winter Storm Warnings issued; snowfall forecast updated
Person sustains gunshot wound at Wytheville store

Latest News

Snow builds on I-81 between Christiansburg and Blacksburg in Virginia... 1.16.22
VDOT urges drivers to stay home Sunday during storm, keep vehicles off streets
Michael Stout mugshot
Man arrested for injuring another in Campbell County
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic rides in car as he leaves a government detention facility...
Ruled out: Australia deports Djokovic for being unvaccinated
You get six chances to guess a five letter word. But the online game has a catch: just one...
Meet Wordle, the internet's latest obsession