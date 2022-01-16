Advertisement

One dead after Martinsville house fire Saturday night

A person was found in the room where the initial flames were seen and already had died from the effects of the fire.
(WSAZ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was found dead inside a home at 24 Barton Street in Martinsville Saturday night after a fire broke out in the building.

According to Martinsville Fire & EMS, crews responded to a neighbor’s report of a structure fire shortly before 8 p.m. stating that they saw flames inside the home.

First crews at the scene found flames leaving the upper left bedroom and attic.

A person was found in the room where the initial flames were seen and already had died from the effects of the fire. They were taken to the medical examiner’s office for an official identification and cause of death report.

Crews were on the scene until approximately 3 in the morning searching for a cause and origin of the fire, but no further details were yet released.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

