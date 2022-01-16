Person shot at Food City store in Wytheville Saturday

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was found shot at the Food City store located at 155 West Lee Hwy Saturday evening.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. for a person with a gunshot wound. The scene was immediately cleared as safe by first arriving officers.

The victim was taken to a nearby trauma center by Wytheville Fire and Rescue because of helicopters being grounded for weather conditions.

According to the Wytheville Police Department, there is no danger to the community and the name of the victim is not being released due to the nature of the case.

