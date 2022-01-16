Snow and ice to bring slick conditions, possible power outages today

Cold air is in place this morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s. This will set the stage for snow to accumulate quickly as snow spreads into the region through the morning.

Click here for storm-related news coverage from the WDBJ7 Newsroom

WHAT’S NEW TODAY?

High resolution data continues to trend toward a much icier solution so Sunday’s storm. After around 3-5 hours of healthy snowfall Sunday morning into early Sunday afternoon before the sleet and ice kick in. Once the sleet kicks in, the higher snow totals will be more difficult to see unless the cold air wins out. We’ll more than likely see an inch or so of sleet on top of the snow we received earlier in the day. Finally, a few more inches of snow is possible as the storm wraps up Sunday night.

Cold today with snow, sleet, and freezing rain. (WDBJ Weather)

WINTER STORM WARNINGS remain in place through 7AM Monday morning. These are triggered when there is a high likelihood of seeing 5″+ of snow/sleet or significant icing to cause issues.

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain will impact the region today. (WDBJ Weather)

TIMING

START TIME: Snow has started tin our Southern counties and will continue to spread through the region from the region this morning.

END TIME: Any precipitation should exit the region around or after midnight

Snow spreads into the region on Sunday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

A DAY OF TRANSITION - WINTER TIMELINE

This isn’t likely to be a pure snow event. Determining snow totals has been the tricky part with this storm as it’s all going to depend on how much warm air is brought in thanks to the ocean influence. Once we hit the afternoon, the “warm nose,” or warm air several thousand feet up, will eat away the snowflakes from east to west creating sleet. This reduces the efficiency of snow accumulation and compacts what did fall earlier with heavy sleet pellets.

TIME TYPE IMPACT MORNING Snow overspreads the region south to north Roads become slippery quickly after snow starts MIDDAY Mainly snow; some sleet mixing Southside Roads become covered as snow rates are higher AFTERNOON Sleet mixes with snow for much of the afternoon. More significant ice Southside (freezing rain) clinging objects. Snowfall rates slow down, but roads remain slippery with sleet; Icicles on objects (Southside) EVENING Colder air changes sleet/ice briefly back to snow as the storm exits around midnight Another inch of snow possible. Winds also increase leading to possible power issues

HIGHEST TOTALS: Confidence in the highest snow/sleet totals will remain along/west of the I-81 corridor, hugging the VA/WV border across the western NRV, Roanoke Valley and into the Highlands. Here 6″+ amounts are likely in the valleys with some seeing as much as 12″ atop the highest mountains.

LOWEST TOTALS: The lowest snow/sleet totals will generally be across the Southside where more freezing rain will occur. In Hometowns such as Danville and South Boston, you may find it hard to reach an inch of snow before the sleet and freezing rain shuts down snow accumulation.

Snow and ice will impact the region Sunday into Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

ICE (FREEZING RAIN) AMOUNTS

Sleet is ice pellets that bounce, but freezing rain clings as it fall as rain and freezes to surfaces. Both types of ice will also be part of the storm. Freezing rain amounts have been increased over the Southside where .10″ to .25″ of ice is likely to cling to elevated surfaces. This includes trees and power lines which may become heavy and cause power outages.

Freezing rain and sleet could cause icing issues later today. (WDBJ Weather)

ROAD CONDITIONS

Temperatures will be in the 20s leading up to the storm which should allow for sticking shortly after snow begins to fall. Road temperatures will also be very cold, but road treatment should help keep main roads from turning icy. Backroads and neighborhoods will be covered and slick.

WINDS

Winds will turn gusty for parts of Southwest Virginia during and will shift out of the Northwest after the storm. Gusts topping 25-40 mph may lead to downed trees, power outages even after the storm wraps up.

Those who would like to submit snow/sleet and freezing rain reports, here's a reminder on the best way to measure these. Visit https://t.co/evR2uuKvSr for snow/sleet and https://t.co/nRsz26tQw6 for ice/freezing rain. pic.twitter.com/o9O4KZ11QL — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) January 15, 2022

After the storm, temperatures remain cold on Monday with highs only in the low 30s with sunshine and gusty conditions. An overnight freeze can be expected each night through the week, turning any melted snow on the roads and sidewalks back into ice.

We’ll stay dry through around Thursday as we watch for a quick-moving system that may bring some snow showers. At this time, it doesn’t look like a major storm.

.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.