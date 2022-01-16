Advertisement

Wake Forest ends 9-game skid against Virginia men’s basketball, 63-55

The Cavaliers pulled within four points four times in the closing minutes but didn’t get closer.
Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) defends as Wake Forest guard Cameron Hildreth (2) shoots...
Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) defends as Wake Forest guard Cameron Hildreth (2) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Erin Edgerton)(Erin Edgeerton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored 15 points to lead four in double figures and Wake Forest pulled away in the final six minutes to beat Virginia 63-55, snapping a nine-game losing streak to the Cavaliers.

The Demon Deacons used a 13-0 run to take a 53-47 lead with 4:18 to play. Daivien Williamson and Isaiah Mucius each made a 3-pointer and LaRavia’s dunk capped the surge.

The Cavaliers pulled within four points four times in the closing minutes but didn’t get closer. Armaan Franklin scored 18 points but didn’t score in the final 12 minutes of the game to lead Virginia (10-7, 4-3).

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning goes into effect tonight.
Mixed bag storm to bring slick conditions, possible power outages
Totals have been reduced slightly as more sleet/ice is expected to enter Sunday, eating away at...
Winter Storm Warnings issued; snowfall forecast updated
Tracking Winter Weather
JANUARY SNOWSTORM: Large amounts of snow expected in Virginia
Police lights
Father and son found shot to death inside Alleghany County home
Laquon Moss is charged in a Henry County deadly shooting
Two dead after shooting in Henry County; man arrested

Latest News

Novak Djokovic’s chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo after...
Djokovic appeal of canceled visa moves to higher court
NC State's Elissa Cunane and Kayla Jones
Cunane, balance lead No. 4 NC State women’s basketball past Virginia Thursday, 66-42
Tech women sweep Duke
UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong is coming back to school for another season
Armstrong Returning to UVA