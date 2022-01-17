After Liberty-record 48-point night, Darius McGhee enters national spotlight

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With Liberty staring down a 9-point halftime deficit against Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday, it seemed like the Flames might have been in trouble.

That’s when senior Darius McGhee took his game to a new level - scoring the first 13 points out of the break to put his team in the lead, and dropping 37 in the second half for a total of 48 points on the night.

McGhee’s output set a new single-game points record at Liberty, and it was the best scoring night for any Division I hooper in the nation this season.

“I had no idea, honestly,” said McGhee on breaking the school record. “We were all kind of frustrated with how we played in the first half, so we talked in the locker room. We were fired up and had a lot of energy, and just wanted to come out in the second half and be who we were. We wanted to make an impact on the defensive end and work to get better shots on the offensive end.”

Some of McGhee’s shots were right out of the Steph Curry playbook - with one being so deep, he wasn’t even in the television frame when he let it go!

The performance only added to the resume of a player who is emerging as one of the best in the country.

Entering Monday, McGhee ranked fourth in the nation in points per game (22.8), third in 3-pointers made per game (4.06), and he leads the nation in total 3-pointers made (185) and total points (410).

Flames coach Ritchie McKay put it best when he said, “If you’ve ever had the chance to see Darius McGhee play, treasure it.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen a better individual performance. Joe Harris had a 30-piece against Duke at JPJ one year. That was pretty close, but man, he’s fun to watch and he’s as selfless as they get,” said McKay. “But you guys know this, he’s capable of taking over a game like that, but he’s also willing to do whatever it takes to win, and that’s a really good disposition to have.”

