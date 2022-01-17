Advertisement

Appalachian Power restores power to hundreds of Amherst County residents after Sunday winter storm

An Appalachian Power crew works to restore power outages in Amherst County Monday.
An Appalachian Power crew works to restore power outages in Amherst County Monday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many Appalachian Power customers in Amherst County woke up without power Monday.

About 1,000 people were in the dark Monday morning.

AEP says icy conditions, downed trees and wind gusts were to blame. They say wind was a big problem with Sunday’s storm.

“Any time that wind starts blowing, especially these trees that are 40, 50, 60, 70 years old and the ground has been softened by the continuous weather, wind will play a factor in bringing those trees down,” said George Porter with Appalachian Power.

By evening nearly all customers had their power restored.

