Children in Roanoke enjoy sledding after winter storm

Sledding in Roanoke(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Snow day means sled day for children across the commonwealth.

When you’re seven years old, there isn’t a better feeling in the world than flying down a monster hill covered in fresh snow.

That’s what one young girl who lives in Roanoke learned Monday.

That, and dads can make anything a little less scary.

“It’s fun and I’m not that scared going down the hill,” says sledder Taylor Puriefoy.

“I work a lot so getting to spend some time with my daughter out here having some fun, it’s always cool,” notes her dad PJ Puriefoy.

Taylor’s parents say they’ve lived in the area a few years and this is the first substantial snowstorm where they’ve been able to take her sledding.

