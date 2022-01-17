Advertisement

Clearing the path for all abilities

Handicap Parking sign
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s not just vehicles that have a tough time navigating the snow and slush.

Getting around in this weather can be especially challenging for wheelchair users or those who have other mobility needs.

Bridges of Virginia provides services and support, helping disabled individuals in their homes.

Regional Operations Director Renee Lester reminds people to lend a helping hand around town, and check in on folks who could be snowed in, and many need to leave to get groceries or medication.

Lester says clearing their neighborhood’s sidewalks, storefront walkways, and handicap parking spots can make a world of difference.

”If they have the ramps, those could be slick and icy, even for folks that don’t necessarily use wheelchairs but use walkers or canes it could be very hazardous for them to try to get out, get to their mailbox, things like that,” explains Lester.

Bridges of Virginia is hiring part-time and full-time staff. Lester says it has been difficult to find support, but employees do not need to be registered nurses, just to have big hearts to care for others.

If you’re interested in learning more, click here.

