Cold and blustery today with blowing snow

MORNING UPDATE: The storm continues to pull away but there is still a little more snow on the backside of the system keeping snow showers around the NRV and Highlands. Winds are increasing this morning and will continue to do so today allowing for some light snow accumulation along the Western slope.

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. (WDBJ Weather)

With overnight temperatures in the 20s, road conditions could be terrible this morning once again with blowing and drifting snow possible. Skies remain cloudy with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Check the latest road closures and VDOT cameras.

High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory is in effect into tonight. (WDBJ Weather)

Winds will be an issue today with gusts possible from 40-50 mph in counties with a Wind Advisory in effect. A High Wind Warning is in effect and these locations could see wind gusts 50-60 mph at times. Locations not in a warning or advisory will see wind gusts 20-30 mph. Not only could this cause some travel issues, but wind chills will feel like the teens and single digits.

Click here for storm-related news coverage from the WDBJ7 Newsroom

An overnight freeze can be expected each night through the week, turning any melted snow on the roads and sidewalks back into ice.

We’ll stay dry to start the week, but but strong cold front may bring scattered rain showers late Wednesday and perhaps ending as snow showers Wednesday night. Temperatures plummet behind the front Thursday and Friday.

Very cold air expected by the end of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

We will also need to keep a close watch of any developing storms as temperatures remain cold through next week.

Watching the weekend for more snow. (WDBJ Weather)

.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.