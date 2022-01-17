Crews work to clear roads in the City of Covington

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In the City of Covington, crews were out Monday, clearing roads for residents.

The Director of Parks and Recreation told us the city had crews working twelve-hour shifts day and night to get the job done.

He says Monday, crews worked to clear secondary roads, and cleared main roads earlier in the day.

“Imagine being behind that wheel of a truck for twelve hours. That’s not a pleasant thing to have to do and our guys more or less man up and get the job done. Very proud of the main thoroughfares through the City of Covington right now,” said Allen Dressler, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Covington.

He says they are already preparing for the next storm and says he already has staff lined up to get ice melt Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.