Danville crews to continue winter storm response as long as needed

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Danville’s Public Works crews have been hard at work since early Sunday morning.

“They’ll continue on the primary roads until the end of the snowfall, they’ll make one more pass then they’ll move onto the residential streets after that,” said Arnold Hendrix, Public Information Officer for the city.

But there is still concern as weather conditions change.

“The concern is the ice. The ice sort of hinders our ability to clear the streets down to the pavement, so we’ll just do the best that we can.”

A combination of salt and sand will be an added response to those conditions. But the city also prepares for severe storms like this months in advance.

“They make adjustments as needed. They know what they need to do and they’ve done this before; they’re experienced at it and I think today you see that they’re executing that plan.”

Another concern during winter storms is power outages.

“What we see during these storms is very scattered outages,” said Jason Grey, Director of Utilities for the city.

Though the city hasn’t seen many outages yet, they are ready to respond when needed.

“It takes a lot of time to get to them all, but just be patient and we understand that it’s cold outside, but have your emergency supplies handy.”

Grey said you can also find a list of outages by visiting the City’s utility website here.

You can find a detailed list of current conditions from the city as of 5 p.m. on Sunday below:

“A winter storm warning remains in place. It is set to expire at 7 a.m. Monday.

Precipitation is mostly sleet, with the transition from snow to a mix of snow and sleet taking place around 10:15 a.m. Sleet is expected to continue into the evening and then transition back to snow before ending overnight.

Temperatures currently are 25 degrees, and they are expected to remain below freezing this evening and overnight. Reminder, any citizen in need of shelter should call the non-emergency number for the Emergency Communications Center. That number is (434) 799-5111, option 8. The center will arrange to meet the need.

Public Works snowplow crews continue clearing major thoroughfares. They will continue to work on these streets until the sleet and snow ends. At that point, they will make a final pass on primary streets, and then move into the residential neighborhoods.

Snowplow crews are working 12-hour, round-the-clock schedules. It is expected that crews will move into the residential neighborhoods overnight. Generally, it takes 24 to 36 hours after precipitation has ended to plow all residential streets.

Below-freezing temperatures will make it difficult overnight for the plows to clear residential streets to bare pavement. Sand will be spread in areas as needed. Temperatures are forecast to rise to near 40 degrees on Monday.

The Police Department has received reports today of five motor vehicle crashes that were weather-related. No injuries have been reported.

Police continue to advise residents and visitors to not travel if possible. If you must travel, proceed with caution. Only the major thoroughfares have been pretreated. Remember that your car cannot start, stop or turn as quickly and surely on snow as it does on dry pavement, so think and drive accordingly. Also, be cautious walking in parking lots and on sidewalks.

Currently, we have no power outages. Earlier today, we had two power outages. At outage affected 18 customers in the Davis Drive and Terry Avenue area off Piney Forest Road and Franklin Turnpike. A second outage affected 15 customers in the Medley Road area of Halifax County. Crews have restored power.

Reminder, electric customers whose residence or business is without power should call Danville Utilities at (434) 773-8300 to report the outage. Please do not call 9-1-1 to report an outage and inquire about estimated restoration times.

Danville Regional Airport remains closed.”

