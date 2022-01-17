Danville residents take time to enjoy winter storm

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The majority of Danville was quiet throughout the winter storm on Sunday. But a handful of residents got out to enjoy the snow day in the river district.

Myles Bennett and Briana Harris, along with their niece Destin Bennett and nephew Devin Bennett, trekked up to the river district to find a good hill for some sledding. They found it and it helped bring back Myles and Briana’s memories of their own snow days.

”It brings us back like we’re kids. This is our niece and nephew, so we get to share it with them,” said Harris.

Literally being kids, that’s what today is about,” said Myles.

A few other long-time Danville residents braved the cold to enjoy the snow day.

Rick and Kristen Barker, along with their dog, London, got out near the river while the freezing rain was still coming down. The Barker’s said this is one of the most significant snowfalls they’ve seen in recent years.

“Clearly she loves the snow and we were excited to come down here where she had plenty of room to run,” said Kristen.

“This is the dogs exercise but I think we’re going to get our exercise trying to keep up with her,” said Rick.

Each family looks forward to creating future memories with each other on snow days.

