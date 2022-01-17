First full moon of 2022 this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - All attention has been on the snow recently, but did you know a full moon will be occurring this week? Here’s this week’s version of what’s up in the sky.

Gaining Daylight

We will be gaining 12 minutes of daylight over the course of this week. By Monday, January 24th, we will be back over 10 hours of daylight for the first time since November 17th. Sunrise moves from 7:30 am to 7:26 am while sunset moves from 5:20 pm to 5:28 pm.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Monday, January 17th, 7:12 pm 3 min 61° above WSW above WNW Tuesday, January 18th, 6:24 pm 5 min 69° above SW above ENE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time Full Moon Monday, January 17th, 6:48 pm Third Quarter Moon Tuesday, January 25th, 8:40 am New Moon Tuesday, February 1st, 12:46 am First Quarter Moon Tuesday, February 8th, 8:50 am

Next Full Moon

The first full moon of 2022 will be this week on Monday, January 17th at 6:48 pm. January’s full moon is known as the Wolf Moon. At this time of year, wolves are the most active. They thrive in cold and snowy environments. The setting couldn’t be set any better with the cold and snow out currently. Other names for January’s full moon include The Old Moon, or the Moon after Yule. Some tribes recognized this full moon as the Snow Moon. That name is now used for February’s full moon. The full moon on Monday will be at a high angle up in the sky will be one of the smallest full moons of 2022.

The Full Wolf Moon will be at 6:48 pm Monday night (WHSV)

Other Interesting Events

On Tuesday, January 18th, the planet Uranus will pause its motion up in the sky. The planet will switch motion as it will now move in an easterly direction instead of westerly. Uranus can be seen with binoculars and even with the naked eye with dark enough skies. Look for a blue-green dot that will be a fist’s width to the lower left of the stars Hamal and Sheratan.

On Friday, January 21st, the Pleiades star cluster will be high in the southern sky all-night. The Pleiades star cluster is special because it has several medium-sized, bright blue stars. You can only view six stars with the naked eye, but hundreds with binoculars or a telescope.

The Pleiades Star Cluster will peak in the southern sky Friday night (WHSV)

