Gas price average rises again in Roanoke over the past week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke gas prices have risen 3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.09 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Gas prices in Roanoke are 4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 89 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke is priced at $2.83 per gallon today while the most expensive is $3.19 per gallon, a difference of 36 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.75 per gallon while the highest is $3.89 per gallon, a difference of $1.14 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31 per gallon today. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 93.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

January 17, 2021: $2.19 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.38 per gallon)

January 17, 2020: $2.37 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.55 per gallon)

January 17, 2019: $2.00 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.25 per gallon)

January 17, 2018: $2.32 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.55 per gallon)

January 17, 2017: $2.21 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.33 per gallon)

January 17, 2016: $1.75 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.90 per gallon)

January 17, 2015: $1.95 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.07 per gallon)

January 17, 2014: $3.10 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.29 per gallon)

January 17, 2013: $3.17 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.29 per gallon)

January 17, 2012: $3.30 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.38 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.09/g, up 4.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.04 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.10/g, up 4.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.05 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.15 per gallon, up 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $3.14 per gallon.

“Average gas prices saw a slight boost over the last week as the rising price of crude oil continues to push prices up. While the rise was fairly tame, some states still saw slight declines. Gasoline demand, aside from motorists filling up ahead of the weekend winter storm, has been lackluster. The real pain at the pump will start in about 4-6 weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Oil prices continue to edge higher as oil production remains a concern due to unrest in Libya and Kazakhstan, however, some improvement in the latter situation could lead to oil prices being more subdued.”

