Lynchburg area sees snow, sleet as roadways stay hazardous Sunday night

Route 460 at Lynchburg Sunday afternoon.
Route 460 at Lynchburg Sunday afternoon.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews got to work early Sunday as the Lynchburg area dealt with the winter storm.

It started as snow first thing in the morning and began sticking right away.

As VDOT crews made their way along the roads, they faced a different challenge beginning in the afternoon. That challenge? Sleet.

“If you can’t brine it and get it to kind of break up a little bit, there’s really not much you can do with it with your plow trucks,” said Len Stevens with VDOT.

Different parts of the Lynchburg area began dealing with the sleet at different times.

With the roadways now covered in Sunday’s mix and cold temperatures to stay, roads could stay bad for some time.

Stevens says to keep sticking to the same cautions even if nothing is falling.

“All of those same rules apply. If you’re on the roads, just be careful, really watch your speed, keep a distance between you and other vehicles,” said Stevens.

Later in the evening things began to lighten up as the storm moved out of the area.

