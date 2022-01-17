Lynchburg group holds virtual MLK Day ceremony

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One Lynchburg group held a virtual celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life Monday.

The Martin Luther King Lynchburg Community Council hosted that Monday afternoon.

The event comes 60 years after he visited the hill city.

The keynote speaker worked to bring King to Lynchburg and said faith was a big part of King’s life.

“Everybody thinks they know King’s story, you don’t even know King’s story if you don’t know the Jesus part of it. The Jesus part of it defines everything else,” said Rev. Dr. Virgil Wood.

While in Lynchburg, King spoke about the importance of voters’ rights and registering to vote.

