Lynchburg Jeep groups provide safe transportation to healthcare workers during winter storm

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Like the rest of the hill city, Lynchburg General Hospital faced a snow day Sunday.

But staff at the hospital still had to make it in despite the conditions.

That’s where two local Jeep groups came into play Sunday.

Both groups offered themselves up to help healthcare workers get to work safely.

“We know that the nurses and the hospital workers and different people can’t get to work with the bad ice on the road and the snow and we love our community and the Jeep people are family, so you know, we want to help out as best as we can,” said Jason Morris, Hill City Wranglers president.

“We’re just a big so-called family, charity group, that we do a lot for charity, a lot for people, just help people out, give back to the community,” said Allen Bailey with OIIIIIIIO Jeepers IWT (Inclement Weather Transport).

These groups say they’re doing just that by offering rides in their Jeeps free of charge.

They’ve already seen a large response.

“We’ve delivered a lot of people, picked a lot of people up and brought them to work - essential workers or security guards that need to come to work,” said Bailey.

At the end of the day, it’s all about neighbors looking out for each other.

They say they’re just doing their part to help folks through the storm.

“I say a Jeep community is a special group. We call it a family. It’s a second family we have that we help anybody out no matter what,” said Bailey.

“It makes us feel good - be a part of the community, take care of people, make sure the hospital stays open,” said Morris.

They plan to continue giving rides to those who need it Monday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.