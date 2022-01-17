Advertisement

Lynchburg Jeep groups provide safe transportation to healthcare workers during winter storm

Jeeps outside Lynchburg General Hospital Sunday.
Jeeps outside Lynchburg General Hospital Sunday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Like the rest of the hill city, Lynchburg General Hospital faced a snow day Sunday.

But staff at the hospital still had to make it in despite the conditions.

That’s where two local Jeep groups came into play Sunday.

Both groups offered themselves up to help healthcare workers get to work safely.

“We know that the nurses and the hospital workers and different people can’t get to work with the bad ice on the road and the snow and we love our community and the Jeep people are family, so you know, we want to help out as best as we can,” said Jason Morris, Hill City Wranglers president.

“We’re just a big so-called family, charity group, that we do a lot for charity, a lot for people, just help people out, give back to the community,” said Allen Bailey with OIIIIIIIO Jeepers IWT (Inclement Weather Transport).

These groups say they’re doing just that by offering rides in their Jeeps free of charge.

They’ve already seen a large response.

“We’ve delivered a lot of people, picked a lot of people up and brought them to work - essential workers or security guards that need to come to work,” said Bailey.

At the end of the day, it’s all about neighbors looking out for each other.

They say they’re just doing their part to help folks through the storm.

“I say a Jeep community is a special group. We call it a family. It’s a second family we have that we help anybody out no matter what,” said Bailey.

“It makes us feel good - be a part of the community, take care of people, make sure the hospital stays open,” said Morris.

They plan to continue giving rides to those who need it Monday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning goes into effect tonight.
Snow and ice to bring slick conditions, possible power outages Sunday
Tracking Winter Weather
JANUARY SNOWSTORM: Snow, ice hit Virginia
Virginia State Police
Crashes continue to impact western Virginia roadways Sunday
SnowZone update for Sunday evening
The biggest winter storm since 2018 wraps up overnight
WBDJ7 Photo
Gov. Youngkin gets to business, signs 11 Day One Executive Actions

Latest News

Route 460 at Lynchburg Sunday afternoon.
Lynchburg area sees snow, sleet as roadways stay hazardous Sunday night
SnowZone update for Sunday evening
The biggest winter storm since 2018 wraps up overnight
Courtesy: City of Covington
Local state of emergency declared in Covington due to winter weather
Virginia State Police
Crashes continue to impact western Virginia roadways Sunday