More than 30,000 people without power after winter storm, according to AEP

(WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - Appalachian Power is reporting through its outage map more than 30,000 people are without power as of Monday afternoon after Sunday’s winter storm.

Situation

As forecast, a combination of snow, sleet and wind Sunday and continuing into today have left more than 30,000 customers without electric service. The snowfall first began causing outages in Appalachian Power’s Virginia service territory on Sunday. From Sunday night through Monday morning outages climbed sharply from 5,000 to more than 30,000 this morning. Additional snowfall and gusty winds today are likely to increase outage totals further.

Outages

The majority of storm-related outages are located in West Virginia, where around 23,000 customers are currently without electric service. The counties most affected include Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln and Wayne.

In Virginia, more than 6,500 customers are without electric service due to the storm. Counties most affected include Amherst, Grayson and Pulaski.

Storm Response Efforts

Nearly 250 additional workers were requested and arrived in advance of the storm. The line mechanics and assessors from our sister company Indiana Michigan Power arrived Saturday evening and are currently assisting local crews and contractors with the storm restoration effort.

Workers are assessing damage, clearing safety hazards and repairing damage on outages affecting large numbers of customers.

Employees are observing COVID-19 safety precautions as they go about restoring service in order to protect themselves, our customers and the public.

Restoration Estimates

Assessors are working to identify damage to facilities, but until the extent of the damage is more fully known, restoration estimates cannot be accurately determined.

Workers are dealing with poor road conditions, primarily on secondary roads, which may slow restoration efforts.

For the best available information on each specific outage, click the outage location on Appalachian Power’s Outage Map.

Weather

Gusty winds today are anticipated throughout Appalachian Power’s service territory which may cause snow laden trees to fall causing additional outages. Temperatures are expected to drop this evening, which may lead to refreezing.

Safety Messages

Treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them.

Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

Never remove debris that’s within 10 feet of a power line.

Please protect yourself and our employees and contractors by not approaching them as they work to restore power. Maintaining social distancing is the best way you can help our crews.

Additional safety tips are posted at appalachianpower.com/safety/

