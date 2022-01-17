Advertisement

Officers investigate deadly shooting in police station parking lot

(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of Appomattox Police Station.

Just before 6:30 p.m., an on-duty officer was sitting in the parking lot along W. Hundred Road when a gunshot was heard. The officer then found the victim.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

Officers took one suspect into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Crashes impact western Virginia roads
Snow covers the ground on the snowiest day since 2018.
Cold, blustery with blowing snow Monday
Tracking Winter Weather
JANUARY SNOWSTORM: Snow, ice hit Virginia
Winter storm: Power outage maps
Winter Storm Warning goes into effect tonight.
Snow and ice to bring slick conditions, possible power outages Sunday

Latest News

A Tow Truck Ride Along
A Tow Truck Ride Along
A Look At Winter Weather In Lynchburg Sunday
A Look At Winter Weather In Lynchburg Sunday
Gearing Up For Winter Weather
Gearing Up For Winter Weather
A Danville Weather Check Late Sunday Night
A Danville Weather Check Late Sunday Night
Roanoke Virtual Chat About Winter Storm
Roanoke Virtual Chat About Winter Storm