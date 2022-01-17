Power for Tomorrow thanks Virginia legislators for sensible energy regulations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A nationwide advocacy group has launched a campaign to advance sensible energy regulation in the commonwealth, thanking Virginia legislators who have stood up for those policies.

Power for Tomorrow is a coalition of policy experts from utility and labor backgrounds who want to ensure people have access to affordable and reliable electricity.

Executive Director Gary Meltz recalls when Texans were left powerless for days during record low temperatures last year, claiming this was due to lack of regulation over their power grid.

”Because Virginia is a regulated state, local utilities there were able to quickly repair and fix those lines by calling on lineman and repairmen from around the country to come and quickly restore energy,” says Meltz.

Meltz says de-regulating Virginia would not allow for the same level of support from local utilities to assure the same efficiency, causing longer outages.

