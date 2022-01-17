VDOT: Driving conditions improving but still dangerous in some areas after Sunday storm

(WDBJ/VDOT Release) - Equipment operators and contractors with the Virginia Department of Transportation continue to plow and treat interstate and primary roads early Monday. Sunday night, additional snow fell in many areas, covering roads again after Sunday’s storm. Crews and contractors are still working to plow and treat roads in 12-hour shifts around the clock, according to VDOT.

As of 4:30 a.m., drivers can expect the following road conditions for the 12-county Salem District, per VDOT:

· Interstates 77, 81 and 581 are mostly clear with isolated slick spots.

· The primary roads (those numbered 1-599) range from moderate to minor. These major roads throughout western Virginia are slushy and covered with snow still.

· Low-volume secondary roads and neighborhood streets remain in severe condition. This means they are covered in deep snow and have not been plowed yet.

Plowing is expected to begin late Monday morning and afternoon on neighborhood streets and low-volume secondary roads (those numbered 600 and above) throughout the region.

VDOT reminds residents to:

· Park off the road to allow plows to clear the road ahead. Avoid parking in the street or in cul-de-sacs to make it easier for snowplow drivers when plows head to your neighborhood.

· Shovel to the right when facing the road, so less snow is pushed back into driveways when plows start working on these routes.

Travelers are reminded that they can get real-time information on road conditions and traffic incidents on Virginia roads by using VDOT’s 511 free mobile app or the 511Virginia.org website and phone system. To report debris, downed trees or other hazards on the road, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-367-ROAD (7623). When snow reaches two inches or more, snowplows can be tracked at vdotplows.org.

The Salem District includes the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, and Roanoke.

(WDBJ/VDOT Release) - Snow, sleet and subfreezing temperatures have created slick roads – including interstates and primary routes – throughout the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands, according to VDOT. Sunday’s storm left 5 to 8 inches of accumulation in the region. Some roads may have patches of visible pavement, but glazing and black ice may exist.

The Virginia Department of Transportation urges drivers to postpone travel while plows are used to remove snow and ice from roads. The VDOT Staunton District reports it has about 900 pieces of equipment being used around the clock to plow and treat roads. Heavy snowfall during the height of Sunday’s storm required plow operators to repeatedly plow interstates and primary roads.

Drivers who must travel Monday morning should drive at slower speeds than usual and with extreme caution, urged VDOT. Be alert for slow-moving snowplows and give them plenty of room to work.

Here are the road conditions as of 4 a.m. Monday in the 11-county VDOT Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

Interstate 66 – Moderate conditions in Warren County.

Interstate 81 – Moderate conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Frederick counties.

Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.

For winter weather road conditions on 511Virginia.org, click on “Text Views” on the orange bar at the top of the page, then click on “Road Condition Table.” The pull-down box lists all jurisdictions. In this box you can choose individual counties to view.

Visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for Android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7.

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is at VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Road condition definitions:

Severe – drifting or partially blocked road.

Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.

Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice or slush.

