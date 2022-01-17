Advertisement

Weather and slick roads affect public transit Monday

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Slick roads from Sunday’s snow and sleet mean some changes to public transit schedules for Monday.

Valley Metro bus service will be delayed in opening. The first bus will leave Campbell Court Transfer Center at 12:15 p.m. The first Smart Way bus heading to the New River Valley will leave Campbell Court at 12:50 p.m. The first Smart Way Express bus will leave VTC at 12:30 p.m. Star Line Trolley service is canceled for Monday.

Valley Metro Administrative offices will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Blacksburg Transit services will begin at noon Monday. The service level will be intermediate.

Greater Lynchburg Transit expects to resume service at 11:45 a.m. Monday.

