25 customers in Virginia without power, according to AEP

Appalachian Power is reporting about 25 people are currently without power in Virginia, according to their outage map.

Situation

Heavy snowfall and gusty winds across Appalachian Power’s service territory caused significant damage to electrical facilities, and left a peak of 31,000 customers without electric service Monday morning.

Outages

Despite difficult travel and working conditions, crews have restored service to more than two-thirds of the customers affected by the storm. In West Virginia, 9,000 customers are currently without electric service. Most of those, around 7,000, are in hard-hit areas of Kanawha County.

Storm Response Efforts

More than 1,100 workers are dedicated to the restoration in West Virginia, including 250 workers from Indiana and Michigan who arrived in advance of the storm and 50 line workers from Kentucky who will join the effort today.

Restoration Estimates

West Virginia

We anticipate having the majority of outages in Kanawha County restored by this evening, with the remainder restored by Wednesday evening.

All other West Virginia customers are projected to have service restored by this evening.

Virginia

Roughly 25 customers remain out in Virginia, and are projected to have service back on this evening.

For the best available information on each specific outage, click the outage location on Appalachian Power’s Outage Map.

Weather

The weather outlook today is favorable for service restoration.

Safety Messages

Treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them.

Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

Never remove debris that’s within 10 feet of a power line.

Please protect yourself and our employees and contractors by not approaching them as they work to restore power. Maintaining social distancing is the best way you can help our crews.

Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/safety/

