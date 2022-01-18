Advertisement

Abortion clinics challenging Texas law dealt new setback

Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has...
Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has been the only one to block the restrictions — albeit for only a few days.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday steered a decision about Texas’ strict abortion law to the state’s Republican-majority Supreme Court, dealing opponents another defeat and raising their concerns that the near-total ban on abortions will remain intact for the foreseeable future.

The Texas law that bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected — usually around six weeks, before some women know they are pregnant — has been in effect since September. In December, the U.S. Supreme Court kept the law in place and allowed only a narrow challenge against the restrictions to proceed.

Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has been the only one to block the restrictions — albeit for only a few days. Instead, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision routed the case to the Texas Supreme Court, which is entirely controlled by nine Republican justices.

There is no timetable for when the state supreme court might take up the case.

The U.S. Supreme Court signaled last month in a separate case out of Mississippi that it would roll back abortion rights, and possibly overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, in a ruling that is expected later this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Crashes impact western Virginia roads
Snow covers the ground on the snowiest day since 2018.
Cold, blustery with blowing snow Monday
Tracking Winter Weather
JANUARY SNOWSTORM: Commonwealth digging out from snow and ice
Winter storm: Power outage maps
Winter Storm Warning goes into effect tonight.
Snow and ice to bring slick conditions, possible power outages Sunday

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears presided in the State Senate for the first time Monday afternoon.
Lawmakers witness historic moment as Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears presides in the State Senate
The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon...
Tornado victim’s family sues Amazon over warehouse collapse
Virtual MLK Lynchburg Event
Virtual MLK Lynchburg Event
Celebrating A Black Bear Birthday At Wildlife Center Of Va
Celebrating A Black Bear Birthday At Wildlife Center Of Va