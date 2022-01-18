Advertisement

Alleghany High School teacher arrested on child indecency charges

Handcuffs graphic
Handcuffs graphic(VNL)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Alleghany High School teacher has been arrested on 31 felony charges, according to court records, dating to 2010. Each charge is “Taking indecent liberties with child by person in custodial or supervisory relationship.”

The arrest Tuesday of Gavin Haynes, 35 of Covington, was confirmed by Virginia State Police, whose Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working the case. No mugshot has been made available.

He is listed on the high school’s website as a physical education teacher.

He is being held with no bond at the Alleghany County Jail, according to the Alleghany Sheriff’s Office.

