Amherst County supervisors discuss starting pay for sheriff’s deputies, emergency medical services personnel

Amherst County Sheriff's Office
Amherst County Sheriff's Office(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Amherst County supervisors are taking another look at the starting salary for sheriff’s deputies.

This comes in response to the Lynchburg Police Department raising its starting salary to $50,000.

Right now deputies in Amherst County start out making over $42,400.

Dean Rodgers, Amherst County administrator, says they’re still competitive compared to other area sheriff’s offices.

Amherst County deputies currently have the highest starting salary for all counties in the Lynchburg area. The next closest is Bedford County, which starts out at $40,000.

At Tuesday’s meeting they’ll also review salaries for EMTs and paramedics.

