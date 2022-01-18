Angels of Assisi participates in Betty White Challenge

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In honor of what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, many people have taken on the Betty White Challenge, supporting animal shelters with at least a $5 donation.

Over $5,000 dollars was raised for Angels of Assisi in Roanoke Monday.

That money will go toward Angels pet food pantry, that runs solely off community donations.

The plan is to move the food pantry outside to increase accessibility and provide 24/7 availability.

The new pet food pantry will be named “The Betty White Pet Food Pantry” in her honor.

“We kept it very open, we’re raising money for this pet food pantry, shelving and all that stuff, all the stuff that goes into keeping it functional and of course if people want to donate on top of that we appreciate everything we have a full adoption center of animals as well as our community pet clinic so we have a lot of need right now,” said Dayna Reynolds, the director of community engagement.

Angels is also in the process of building a new facility in Roanoke.

According to Reynolds an update on how that is faring will be coming next month.

