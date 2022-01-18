Advertisement

A brief warmup with more cold air on the way

Breezy winds continue this morning
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
THIS MORNING: Temperatures continue to drop into the 20s with breezy winds out of the Northwest. Feel like temperatures will be in the teens and single digits for the morning commute. Winds will slowly weaken, but not likely turn calm until later today. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

Much of the region see temperatures above freezing this afternoon.
WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

By midweek, a strong cold front will enter the region bringing scattered rain showers late Wednesday evening. As temperatures plummet behind the front Wednesday night a change from rain to snow is possible early Thursday morning in the mountains. We’re not expecting much wintry weather from this system, but it sets the stage for our late-week storm.

Our next front brings a cold rain changing to snow Wednesday night.
Much colder air arrives behind the front Thursday and Friday with highs only in the 30s Thursday and the 20s Friday.

Very cold air expected by the end of the week.
TOO SOON? ANOTHER WINTER STORM?

The same front that brings showers earlier in the week is expected to stall along the coast. Models suggest a several areas of low pressure could develop along it which may bring the Mid-Atlantic additional chances of wintry weather. It’s still much too early for specifics, but this again looks like it may be another mixed precipitation event.

DATES TO WATCHWHAT WE’RE WATCHINGCONFIDENCE
Wednesday night into early ThursdayCold front brings rain showers and potential for mountain snow. Colder air follows.Moderate to High
Late Friday into SaturdayA southern storm may impact the Mid-Atlantic with snow or mixIncreasing that it will occur
Possible weekend storm.
