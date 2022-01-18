Advertisement

City crews still working to clear streets in Roanoke

Church avenue in downtown Roanoke.
Church avenue in downtown Roanoke.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In the aftermath of Sunday’s blizzard, street parking in downtown Roanoke may remain a hassle for the next few days.

As of Tuesday morning, spaces normally available for customers to frequent nearby storefronts during the day or downtown residents overnight were covered with snow, with multiple vehicles untouched since the storm.

This is also still the case in nearby neighborhoods with folks having to dig themselves out.

WDBJ7 reached out to the city for a timeline of when people could expect spaces to be cleared and was sent the following statement from the city’s Director of Public Works.

“With this much snow, the City crews had to push snow on downtown streets, which does leave piles of snow in parking areas. (With a lesser amount of snowfall, the City tries to melt the snow to preclude this concern.) We then have to come back in and literally haul that snow out of downtown.

Currently, crews continue to work on neighborhood streets to clear them down to bare pavement. Depending on the progress today, we may be able to make some night shift operators to hauling out of downtown tonight. If not tonight, we would expect to begin to make some progress on that tomorrow night.”

Mark Jamison, Director of Public Works

