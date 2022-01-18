Advertisement

Communities work to dig out after Sunday’s storm

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks in the Old Southwest neighborhood, with mainly street parking, say they’re used to digging out their vehicles before driving anywhere.

“Usually Southwest we get it a little later,” said Leslie Gouffray, who did not see a snowplow in sight until late Monday morning. “We have tenants so got to dig out the sidewalks and make sure they’re safe.”

Residents dealing with the aftermath of the storm in Southeast Roanoke shared the same struggles uncovering their vehicles, but say plows reached them a little quicker.

The of Vinton had the clearest roads and parking lots I saw in the area, thanks to proactive businesses and property owners getting ready to open for business as usual tomorrow.

“For what we got yesterday they’ve done a really good job,” said property owner Chris McCarty. “Snow’s great until you have to clear the lots, that’s a lot of work.”

