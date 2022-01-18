Franklin County Public Safety expects to see higher volume of weather related calls on Tuesday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County was happy with its operations across the board during Sunday’s winter storm.

The County says call volume was normal, there were no major accidents and no power outages. Power outages were one of the main concerns the county had ahead of the storm.

Public Safety leaders believe the holiday definitely helped with keeping drivers off the roads. But are expecting a higher volume of calls come Tuesday morning.

“I would anticipate tomorrow morning, when everything starts opening back up and the jobs starting firing back up and the stores start opening, that’s when we’ll see our biggest impact,” said Billy Ferguson, Director of Public Safety.

Ferguson said Franklin County has extra personnel available in-case they start to see higher call volume in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.