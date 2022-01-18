Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object to their identities being revealed.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is no longer protecting the names of eight men involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s operation.

Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object to their identities being revealed.

The men are listed as “John Does” in a 2015 civil lawsuit brought against Maxwell by Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre’s allegations imply the men were involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of minor girls between 1994 and 2004.

Although Epstein is reputed to have had many rich and powerful friends, none have been specifically implicated in court.

The final decision on releasing their names is up to Federal Judge Loretta Preska.

The letter was written the same day another federal judge allowed Giuffre’s case to move forward against Prince Andrew.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDOT: Driving conditions improving but still dangerous in some areas after Sunday storm
Virginia State Police
Crashes impact western Virginia roads
Outage maps available to check storm-related power statuses
Tracking Winter Weather
JANUARY SNOWSTORM: Commonwealth digging out from snow and ice
A deep freeze is expected overnight with slick conditions.
Cold and blustery with an overnight refreeze

Latest News

FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013 the during the Electronic...
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion
File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.
COVID in Virginia: Day-do-day case increase drops, hospitalizations up
Researchers said the the oldest modern human remains are 30,000 years older than previously...
Oldest modern human remains older than previously estimated, new research says
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
Teacher charged for leaving children home alone for two days and nights
25 customers in Virginia without power, according to AEP